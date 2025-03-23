Hundreds of candles were lit on St George’s Square in Valletta on Saturday to mark Earth Hour.

The event was held by the Environment Ministry, joining a worldwide environmental movement advocating for sustainable energy and climate change awareness.

The event in Malta also saw lights at landmarks and buildings across Malta and Gozo switched off in a collective gesture for Earth Hour.

Participants placed candles in front of the Grand Master’s palace in Valletta forming the event’s “60” Earth Hour logo.

Francine Pace Caruana, Director for Sustainable Development, said that the aim of the event was to raise awareness about climate change and the responsible use of energy and other resources. “Small changes in our daily lives can make a difference,” she added.

The event featured a marching band from the Cospicua Scouts Group. Information stands were put up in the square by Ambjent Malta, the Environment and Resources Authority, the Energy and Water Agency, Circular Economy Malta, the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, Wasteserv, Water Services Corporation, Project Green, the Sustainable Development Directorate, and the Saving Our Blue campaign.