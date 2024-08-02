All too often in editorials, the finger of blame for shortcomings is clearly pointed in a particular direction. However, recent Eurobarometer surveys about the rule of law and widespread corruption indicate that there is not one entity to blame but rather that many of us bear joint responsibility.

The recent Eurobarometer reported that a staggering one in four people in Malta know someone who took or accepted a bribe. And from 92% in 2023 who said they believed that there was widespread corruption, the figure has increased to 95%.

This puts us near the top of the EU table, hardly something to be proud of. But that is the nature of corruption: if you can’t beat them, join them.

Each person that gets away with corruption of any sort is tempted to go for even more the next time, while those who have kept their hands clean get more and more frustrated that they are doing things the right way while others get an unfair advantage over them. Recently, we heard about rising levels of worry and stress in Malta: no wonder…

And this is why corruption matters in the long term to society. Bribes result in inferior companies getting contracts, with the poor quality and service this entails. Corruption results in illegal construction, restaurants taking over public spaces, concessions being given without due care, and hospitals being handed over, allegedly, to crooks.

Money goes into the pockets of the few instead of projects that benefit the national interest.

Bribery and corruption is nothing new – whether here in Malta, in the Mediterranean or elsewhere. It starts with petty bribes – for a television licence, or to get out of paying a parking ticket – but escalates. Once we lose the moral high ground, we find it harder to blame others and easier to look the other way.

The problem is we tend to overlook the impact, not only in the short term but also in the long term: rules, regulations and laws are there for a reason. They are the foundation of civilisation and when we flaunt them – without any fear of retribution – our structures and beliefs begin to crumble.

And if a quarter of us admit to being aware or involved in this bribery, even more worrying is the fact we feel so powerless to stop it.

Another Eurobarometer survey issued in July reported that 55% do not feel that persons or businesses who bribe senior officials are appropriately punished, compared to 38% for petty bribes. So, the bigger and more serious the crime, the less we feel anyone will have to shoulder responsibility.

These are but a few examples of shameful statistics from the Eurobarometers. Each of us who caves in to pressure when it comes to corruption is laying the ground for the next person to be even greedier, to behave with more impunity, to be less worried about hiding their slimy trail.

How do we break this sorry situation? Once bad behaviour has become entrenched across generations, can the pattern be broken? Many countries have tried and failed but there are also examples where genuine determination from the top has broken the chain and shifted apathy to one of concern and activism.

This means setting an example: public officials who commit sins of omission or commission should not be punished with one hand and given other positions with the other.

Our society – and our religions – may be built on the principle of retribution and getting a second chance, but the key word there is retribution.

Those found guilty need to show remorse and be reformed before being given another chance to scoff from the trough.