Every responsible parent fears the thought of their child growing up to be a criminal. While there comes a point when parents must let go, much can be done beforehand to instil values that guide children toward becoming law-abiding citizens.

This responsibility is shared with schools and educational institutions.

In an effort to curb delinquent behaviour, the government recently launched the ‘Second Chance – Empowering First-Time Offenders’ project. This initiative includes programmes such as police visits to schools, where officers address issues like peer pressure and social media misuse.

Recent events underscore the urgency of such efforts. In a shocking case, eight minors, aged 15 to 17, were charged after allegedly luring a gay teen to Torri l-Aħmar through a dating app, only to assault him and steal his phone.

Was it the devastating influence of peer pressure? How did none of these young people recognise the cruelty of their actions? Were they too afraid to speak up? Do they understand the impact on their victims and their own future?

This case illustrates broader social concerns: the dangers of social media misuse, the lack of education in empathy and justice, and persistent homophobia. It was not an isolated event.

In another case, five women, aged 17 to 26, were charged with attacking a young woman in Paceville over a dispute involving an ex-boyfriend. In another case, four teenagers were arrested for their role in a series of muggings targeting cab drivers.

Psychiatrists warn that many young people struggle to handle difficult emotions, such as those triggered by break-ups or conflict. This is, in part, a consequence of a fast-paced society that prioritises virtual interactions over real-life connections. Experts have also raised alarms about toxic online cultures, recently highlighted in the Netflix mini-series Adolescence.

Figures like Andrew Tate, who promote misogyny and aggression, are contributing to a growing sense of isolation and radicalisation. For some, this is manifesting in criminal behaviour.

Elaine Gauci Attard, the leader of the Second Chance project, noted that many young people were getting into brushes with the law.

The project seeks to rehabilitate these young offenders through training and work opportunities. A youth hub will offer a social space where they can access specialised therapy. A ‘buddy system’ will pair them with experienced mentors who can provide guidance and emotional support.

While such interventions are important, they are not enough. We must look deeper: what is driving this anger and violence? What happened to previous crime prevention efforts, such as the Malta Crime Prevention Strategy 2017 - 2021, which included school-based initiatives?

We need to listen, understand and educate.

Crucially, young people must be involved in this process. Adults cannot assume they fully comprehend the world that today’s youth are navigating. More effort is needed to bridge the gap between generations, fostering a deeper understanding of the realities young people face online and offline.

We also need to return to foundational values. Academics should not overshadow fundamental lessons in empathy, respect and self-control.

Time must be invested in teaching and nurturing these values at home, schools and communities.

Crime prevention is not just about responding to offences after they occur. It’s about addressing the root causes – such as social isolation, emotional struggles and negative influences – before they escalate.

Only by working together – parents, educators, government and youngpeople –can we create a society where young people know right from wrong.