People struggling with drug addiction are often difficult to deal with. Driven by their dependency, they frequently act irrationally.

Consumed by substance use, they become drained – physically, psychologically, and financially.

It’s no surprise that many fall into poverty, social exclusion, and even homelessness. But they are not necessarily psychiatric cases.

A recent study published in the Malta Medical Journal revealed that drug users are often being admitted to the psychiatric hospital for the wrong reasons. The study, which analysed data over a 13-week period between October 2021 and January 2022, found that most drug users admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital were seeking help for social issues such as homelessness and unemployment, not psychotic disorders.

Specifically, 58.8% of drug users were admitted due to social problems. Another 34.3% had co-existing mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder. Just under 7% were admitted for stabilisation before entering rehabilitation.

The study’s researchers pointed out significant gaps in Malta’s social services system. They noted that accessing these services can be a slow and complicated process. Additionally, many services are not tailored to the needs of people who use substances.

This is not a new issue. For decades, Mount Carmel Hospital has taken in social cases, despite previous announcements of plans to stop doing so.

Mental health professionals have long flagged the lack of a dedicated facility for adults with behavioural problems – often a feature of drug addiction.

NGOs like Sedqa and Oasi Foundation, which work with drug users, have since collaborated with the authorities. Since the study, clients who are ready for rehabilitation and admitted to Mount Carmel are provided with a rehabilitation plan. If they fail to follow it, their social benefits may be reduced.

This has had a positive impact, but challenges remain. Individuals still deep in their addiction and not yet ready for rehabilitation continue to fall through the cracks – spiralling further into poverty and homelessness. Emergency shelters often turn them away due to the risks they pose to others.

It’s been a year since the government began a four-year plan to shut down Mount Carmel. The goal is to transition patients into community-based residences and establish a new psychiatric hospital closer to other health services. Since the psychiatric ward at Mater Dei Hospital was shut down during COVID, the public is still waiting for the adjudication of the new psychiatric hospital’s tender.

All this progress is promising. But will it address the needs of these ‘difficult’ individuals – those consumed by addiction?

Desperate, some end up in trouble with the law. The government recently announced a programme for first-time offenders. But when it comes to criminal offences committed by drug addicts, there is the likelihood of their being a second and third time.

In the words of an addict who recently shared his story of recovery: “You can’t give up on people like us. You can’t tell a drug addict they only have one or two chances left. You need to understand how it is for an addict – the drugs control them. All they want is more, and they’ll do anything to get it. The more people walk away, the more they need the drugs.”

As a country, we have a decision to make. Will we help drug addicts? Will this help go all the way?

The truth is that a gap in services will likely persist even after Mount Carmel closes, and a new psychiatric hospital opens. And these individuals may be left with no place to turn – even if the old solution was never the right one.