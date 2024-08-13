In the contemporary urban landscape, public spaces have evolved into essential components of cities and neighbourhoods. Squares, playing fields and other public open spaces are desirable and indispensable elements of urban planning. They are more crucial than ever and should always be a top priority in urban development agendas.

The central government and various agencies, like the Planning and Lands Authorities, constantly ignore the importance of ensuring that public spaces are always fully accessible to the community. These authorities prefer to close both eyes to blatant abuse by some catering establishments that illegally encroach on public spaces in our towns and villages with little fear of facing the consequences of their selfish behaviour. This not only affects the physical urban landscape but also the social fabric of our communities.

The Marsascala Residents Network is rightfully outraged at the continuous violation of residents’ right to fully enjoy public land in their area. They assert that several catering establishments are either “illegally occupying space or not adhering to permit conditions”. It’s disheartening that responsible ministers and relevant authorities are turning a blind eye to the MRN’s concerns when they should be ensuring that residents’ rights to enjoy public spaces are always upheld.

Certain catering establishments’ brazen attitude is also evident in many older towns and villages and is encouraged by the lack of civic leadership from government ministers. Government agencies’ mindset is characterised by an endemic laissez-faire attitude in enforcing perfectly sensible civic regulations. People have every legal and moral right to reclaim the full enjoyment of public spaces.

Sadly, the government has given up on making the necessary changes to improve people’s lives. Today, many live in confined residences, often without adequate space for relaxation. This reality increases the likelihood of health problems and restricts interaction and other productive activities. For many, public spaces are urban areas’ living rooms, gardens and corridors. They serve to extend small living spaces. They are a critical investment in human capital, providing an improved quality of life.

What defines the character of a town or city is the public space, not its private space. If you plan cities for cars, traffic and substandard catering establishments in public spaces, you will get cars, traffic and inaccessible public spaces for residents. More traffic, congested public spaces and pollution are not inevitable growth results. They are products of deliberate choices made to shape communities to accommodate private individuals at the cost of the well-being of residents.

Councils must keep nudging the government to take action to return public spaces to local communities. A comprehensive approach to developing, enhancing and managing public spaces requires both top-down and bottom-up strategies.

Most importantly, leadership at the highest level of central and local government is necessary if the transformation of public spaces is to occur on a widespread scale. A bottom-up grassroots organising strategy is also integral to this approach.

The first step in developing a citywide agenda is an honest assessment of how public spaces are performing or underperforming. Residents, the business community and other stakeholders must express their views on utilising public spaces for the common good.

The goal of governance at the central and local levels must be to promote development and make public spaces, communities, towns and villages more prosperous, civilised and attractive to all people.

The government and its agencies must change their condescending attitude, develop a consensus-building town and village consultation process and promote institutional reform to enhance citizenship and inclusion.