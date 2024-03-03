Very characteristically, Robert Abela pointed his finger at others but not at himself or any of his cabinet colleagues when he commented on the report of the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry.

“The [inquiry] board was clear on who should bear responsibility, and I expect that responsibility to be shouldered,” the prime minster said.

“The inquiry,” he went on, as if to underscore his determination that nobody should expect to walk away scot-free, “highlights a chairperson of one entity, two CEOs of other entities, one employee, and a number of officials who no longer hold their previous role.”

Of course, the inquiry said more: “The picture that emerged... is a classic comedy of errors (with all due respect to William Shakespeare!)… Jean Paul Sofia died on a site that was not controlled by any regulatory authority. Somebody must assume responsibility for these big mistakes. This must be the State, which failed to keep a close eye on messes at executive level, where everyone worked on their own steam without reporting to anyone…

“Whoever thinks that this tragedy ought to be reduced to a one-off incident is strongly mistaken. Whoever thinks that, should have a good look around… In a democratic country like ours, impunity and the anything-goes-mentality should not be allowed or tolerated.”

Yes, indeed, top executives and high officials should pay for their administrative mistakes and dereliction of duties. However, there are a number of government members who should bear the responsibility for failing miserably politically.

This is the second time in less than three years that the State has been found responsible for the death of a Maltese citizen. Joseph Muscat had already left office by the time the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry published its damning report.

In his haste to appear to be taking action, Abela shot himself in the foot. He apparently overlooked the fact that, were it up to him, the whole truth about the sorry state of affairs within the building and construction industry would have never emerged.

He refused to order a public inquiry and even forced his parliamentary group to vote against a Nationalist Party motion calling for one. It was mainly thanks to Sofia’s parents, and the public outcry that, within days, he was forced to change his mind.

Abela is unlikely to assume full political responsibility not just for the State’s failures but also for his blatant attempt to pervert the truth. The burden will, therefore, fall squarely on his shoulders to do what the public inquiry demands.

This, the inquiry board said, “is another opportunity for this country to search for its lost soul, clean its dirty laundry, cast aside the bad, and fix things in the interest of all the people of this country”.

Let us not hold our breath. It already looks like the government is engaging in scapegoating. It happened before and will happen again.

Miriam Pace was buried in her own home, and the incident also elicited many promises and official resolve to take serious action. Young Sofia met a similar fate less than three years later, and we now know nothing substantial had happened to improve matters. Dozens of other workers have been maimed because of an industry which is akin to the Wild West.

Those who should bear political responsibility will remain untouchable. And ‘musical chairs’ involving executives and officials who resign will probably ensue.

However, what the country wants now is a complete overhaul of the building entities. A robust clampdown on a ruthless sector is the least to expect. It’s about time we put people’s well-being before profit.