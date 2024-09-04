A recent study in the medical journal Lancet has exposed another horrific reality of our islands: climate change and rising temperatures will have deadlier consequences in Malta than in any other European country.

With a rise in temperatures of up to 3˚C, the Maltese islands are set to be hit harder than any other of its European counterparts, with the mortality rate set to increase six times the predicted European average.

The study’s authors estimate between 1991 and 2020, the deaths attributable to heat were 78 per year. This figure is expected to triple to 258 deaths per year with a rise of 1.5˚C in temperatures, while a 3˚C increase would result in 600 yearly deaths.

A 4˚C increase in Maltese temperatures – predicted in countries where there are no measures to mitigate climate change – would be even more catastrophic, with over 1,000 deaths predicted per year.

For many years, the belief that Malta and Gozo are immune to such global events has clouded the view of policymakers, who have instead decided to open the floodgates to the construction of everything from residences to roads, leading to widespread environmental destruction and the gradual loss of green spaces in every region.

The consequences of this economic model will be tragically borne by the Maltese population, as will the effects of climate change. The loss of environmental resources is equally tragic, and permanent, and is taking place across a number of spheres.

Land take-up is the most evident, with the construction of new roads scything through many an agricultural area (with very mixed results in the reduction of congestion), while the urban sprawl brought about by the construction overdrive has spread to former green areas, robbing residents of much-needed green lungs.

As a result, the quality of air is poor in most Maltese towns, often leading to serious health problems for residents of the Inner Harbour area; the Environmental Resources Authority is not doing anything particular to alleviate the situation.

The increase in sea transportation during recent years, mostly for touristic purposes, has negative effects on the seabed and marine life; the construction of berths sees residents robbed of their open spaces, and further intensification of activity in coastal areas. The government is also planning land reclamation projects, and there are huge questions about the environmental damage this will cause, particularly with regard to the waste generated for these projects.

The government has done nothing to counter climate change, other than launch two new quangos with highly-paid CEOs. Project Green was led by MEP candidate Steve Ellul, who resigned to focus on his unsuccessful campaign before being reintegrated with a €128,000 salary at the helm of Infrastructure Malta. A few months ago, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli had announced the setting up of an agency for climate change, but only announced its CEO days after the Lancet study was published.

The impact of both entities has so far been negligible, and it’s not like a few square metres of artificial landscaping and gardens covered in concrete will remedy the widespread damage done in the last 20 years.

All this speaks volumes of the government’s lack of vision, whose only reaction were sluggish, costly initiatives which have failed to make a mark. More so in the light of the once-euphoric statements about the economy, the campaigns based on quality of life, and the authorities’ insistence on approving what is wrong.

The saddest thing about all this is that, with climate change as with other global hazards, those who are the most vulnerable in our communities will be those to suffer the most.