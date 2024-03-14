A new marine centre will be inaugurated in Għajnsielem by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli on Friday.

The centre, integrated with the library at Għajnsielem primary school, is one of the outcomes of the Interreg Malta-Italia Programme 2021-2027. The Għajnsielem local council was also instrumental in the realisation of the project.

The aim of the marine hub is to educate current and future generations about fishing traditions, challenges and what marine protected Areas (MPA) are all about.

Visitors can admire a fishing boat (Maltese luzzu) and a fish display of locally caught Mediterranean species. Other features include interactive panels provided by the Interreg-Corallo programme for adults and children, old fishing tools and traditional fishing boat models.

The centre is equipped with a state-of-the-art OLED screen and sound facilities, public wi-fi and energy efficient equipment, and is fully air-conditioned.

The centre will be blessed by Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada, while Lelio Spiteri will compere the evening.