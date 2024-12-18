Nestled in the heart of Birkirkara and designed with the business community in mind, the Royale Sainte Hélène Boutique Hotel redefines boutique hospitality by seamlessly blending Maltese craftsmanship with Parisian-inspired sophistication. Representing a substantial investment of nearly €4 million, this flagship project reflects the Archimed Group’s bold vision for growth, laying the foundation for a chain of high-profile hospitality ventures.

Royale Sainte Hélène in Birkirkara.

The hotel’s name, Royale Sainte Hélène, pays tribute to Saint Helen, the patron saint of Birkirkara, honouring the city’s cultural and spiritual heritage while preserving its historical charm.

The building dates back to the 19th century, where it originally served as a private residence for a family of seven and later became a bustling bicycle shop known as Pawlu Tar-Roti. Today, after a meticulous restoration led by skilled local artisans, the property retains its authentic façade and features timeless architectural elements, including original timber balconies, apertures, a grand welcoming entrance, and characteristic stone staircases. These elements reflect the timeless richness of a traditional Maltese palazzo, blending familiar warmth with contemporary sophistication.

Prime Minister Robert Abela commended the boutique hotel project for successfully preserving its authentic charm while embracing modernity. “This project prioritised quality over quantity, an approach that aligns with the government’s vision for sustainable tourism”, said Prime Minister Abela. He also highlighted the project’s focus on environmental sustainability. “Such investments not only enhance the tourism sector but also contribute to our economy. It is entrepreneurs like you who drive our nation forward, creating wealth and opportunity for all,” Dr Abela concluded.

“Our vision was to create more than just a hotel; we wanted to redefine the business travel experience,” say Romualda Vella and Jason Paul Vella, Directors of Royale Boutique Hotels. “At the heart of this vision is our exclusive executive lounge service—designed for today’s professionals who need flexibility, functionality, and sophistication. Whether hosting a quick meeting, conducting a virtual conference, or unwinding after a busy day, the lounge provides a dynamic environment tailored to the business traveller.”

The hotel’s interior design tells a story of refinement, blending opulent details with minimalist aesthetics. Captivating photographs of Birkirkara through the ages adorn the walls, celebrating the city’s history. Every detail, from furnishings to layout, has been carefully curated to create a harmonious blend of cultural artefacts and modern comfort. Distinctive touches, such as a Sicilian-crafted chandelier and locally made glass-blown tulips, add to the hotel’s unique charm.

This exquisite transformation is the vision of the hotel’s directors, who are also the proud owners of i-Decor Home, a Spanish home décor brand. The directors have infused their signature style into every corner of the Royale Sainte Hélène Boutique Hotel, showcasing an elegant and trendy décor that embodies the brand’s commitment to sophistication and modernity.

For the hotel’s launch event, the Royale Sainte Hélène was honoured to host Alfred Celada, the Commercial and Export Director of i-Decor Home, whose leadership has been instrumental in the brand’s evolution and ongoing success.

Each of the hotel’s 30 rooms is thoughtfully designed to meet modern needs. Whether a Superior Balcony Room or the luxurious Penthouse Suite with an outdoor jacuzzi, every space features orthopaedic beds, minibars, 43-inch satellite TVs, ample universal sockets, and private balconies offering panoramic views. The bathrooms are perfectly finished, boasting generously sized showers for an elevated guest experience.

Corporate travellers can benefit from:

The Royal Executive Lounge: Equipped with high-speed internet, free photocopying services, and a conference table for up to 20 guests.

Rooftop terrace: Featuring heated jacuzzis, a pool, and a serene atmosphere with stunning views of the iconic Saint Helen Parish Church, ideal for relaxation or informal networking.

Signature dining experiences: Mediterranean cuisine, and an extensive wine list, complemented by wellness offerings such as personalised treatments and massages.

Royale Sainte Hélène embraces eco-conscious practices, including energy-efficient climate control, thermal insulation, soundproofing, and a water treatment system that reduces environmental impact. The hotel also supports local artisans and promotes sustainable tourism, aligning with its long-term vision of community integration and responsible hospitality.

The gym at Royale Sainte Hélène.

“Sustainability is integral to our philosophy,” say the Vellas. “We’ve invested in advanced systems to create an eco-friendly guest experience while preserving the charm of our heritage building.

“Our philosophy is simple yet profound: to provide a personal experience in comfort and luxury through creativity and authenticity,” conclude the directors. “We believe every individual deserves a well-earned retreat to unwind and rejuvenate, whether for business, leisure, or both.”

