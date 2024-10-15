Customers seeking assistance with Enemalta or Animal Welfare will now be able to do so through the Servizz.gov 153 freephone.

Thanks to a new agreement, Servizz.gov will now handle customer care calls for both of these entities, on top of the other government services already managed through the same freephone.

Last year the government freephone helpline handled 863,126 calls and is currently averaging approximately 3,000 calls per day.

As the service continues to expand, Servizz.gov has introduced a list of extension numbers which will allow callers to connect directly to the required service.

The extension numbers can be dialled as follows:

Support – Extension 05

Tax – Extension 06

VAT – Extension 07

CTD – Extension 08

DSS – Extension 11

Active Aging – Extension 12

Education – Extension 14

Enemalta – Extension 15

REWS – Extension 16

Animal Welfare – Extension 17

Jobsplus – Extension 18

Budget – Extension 25 (from October 29)

Other services – Extension 00

Customers can now call the Servizz.gov Freephone 153, enter the relevant extension number when requested, and be connected directly to the representative for the requested service.

If the caller does not know the extension, they will be guided through the available options.