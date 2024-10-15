Customers seeking assistance with Enemalta or Animal Welfare will now be able to do so through the Servizz.gov 153 freephone.
Thanks to a new agreement, Servizz.gov will now handle customer care calls for both of these entities, on top of the other government services already managed through the same freephone.
Last year the government freephone helpline handled 863,126 calls and is currently averaging approximately 3,000 calls per day.
As the service continues to expand, Servizz.gov has introduced a list of extension numbers which will allow callers to connect directly to the required service.
The extension numbers can be dialled as follows:
- Support – Extension 05
- Tax – Extension 06
- VAT – Extension 07
- CTD – Extension 08
- DSS – Extension 11
- Active Aging – Extension 12
- Education – Extension 14
- Enemalta – Extension 15
- REWS – Extension 16
- Animal Welfare – Extension 17
- Jobsplus – Extension 18
- Budget – Extension 25 (from October 29)
- Other services – Extension 00
Customers can now call the Servizz.gov Freephone 153, enter the relevant extension number when requested, and be connected directly to the representative for the requested service.
If the caller does not know the extension, they will be guided through the available options.