Amendments have been made to electrical installation regulations with a view to enhancing safety and efficiency, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

The amendments to the Electrical Installations Regulations (EIR) and the Electricity Supply Connection and Provision Regulations (ECSR) have come into effect following public consultation.

"The updates address recent developments in the energy sector and are designed to ensure greater safety and efficiency for families and businesses in Malta," the ministry said.

The major changes are:

Connection of photovoltaic systems for ground-level maisonettes : New rules allow those with rooftop solar panels to connect them to ground-floor maisonettes, even if these do not share access to the rooftop, addressing public requests and enhancing safety.

: New rules allow those with rooftop solar panels to connect them to ground-floor maisonettes, even if these do not share access to the rooftop, addressing public requests and enhancing safety. Improved installation safety : Updates for the use of Residual Current Devices (RCD), commonly known as safety switches, to enhance safety in both residential and commercial buildings.

: Updates for the use of Residual Current Devices (RCD), commonly known as safety switches, to enhance safety in both residential and commercial buildings. More Practical Overvoltage Protection Relay (OVR) Installation : This device can now be installed inside apartments instead of common areas, providing greater convenience for residents.

: This device can now be installed inside apartments instead of common areas, providing greater convenience for residents. Clearer certification requirements: Specific guidelines for certifying installations below 300 Amps and those above 300 Amps, ensuring that involved personnel are qualified and competent.

Specific guidelines for certifying installations below 300 Amps and those above 300 Amps, ensuring that involved personnel are qualified and competent. New 40 Amp three-phase service : This service aims to meet the growing residential electricity demand at a lower cost than the 60 Amp option and allows for larger photovoltaic system connections.

: This service aims to meet the growing residential electricity demand at a lower cost than the 60 Amp option and allows for larger photovoltaic system connections. Demand calculation for electric vehicles : The new methodology now includes the increasing number of electric vehicles to prepare the system for rising demand.

: The new methodology now includes the increasing number of electric vehicles to prepare the system for rising demand. Consultation between Enemalta and developers before projects : Developers are required to consult with Enemalta before beginning projects to ensure better planning of electricity supply.

: Developers are required to consult with Enemalta before beginning projects to ensure better planning of electricity supply. ⁠Increased capacity for photovoltaic systems: A 25% increase in the maximum capacity for single-phase and three-phase photovoltaic systems equipped with a Volt-Var system, to maximise clean energy production.

“These amendments are a crucial step in modernising Malta’s energy infrastructure and responding to growing demand. We are committed to providing sustainable and affordable energy solutions for everyone,” Energy Minister Minister Miriam Dalli said.

Enemalta CEO Inġ. Ryan Fava added that the changes align Enemalta's infrastructure with the country’s evolving needs, particularly for solar energy use and electric vehicles. This would streamline processes and make them more accessible for residents and businesses.

The CEO of the Regulator for Energy and Water Services, Marjohn Abela said the changes addressed new developments in technology but also enhanced safety and efficiency.

The ministry did not provide further details, or a link, to the new regulations.