Ħal Farruġ residents living within 500m of airport fuel tanks have been offered annual compensation of €500 by Enemed in a move cautiously welcomed by Nationalist MEP candidate Peter Agius, who had highlighted their plight.

He warned in a statement on Thursday however that this compensation was not enough for the long term.

"Residents must also be given piece of mind about their safety," he said in a statement.

Agius pointed out that the fuel tanks at Ħal Farruġ, are just 110 meters away from residences, in breach of the EU Seveso Directive, which mandates that facilities with the potential for serious incidents must be at least 500 meters away.

He recalled that he first raised the issue years ago and kept doing so after Labour politicians including minister Silvio Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, and Mayor John Schembri had not kept promises about moving the tanks or improving safety. Former PM Joseph Muscat earlier this year admitted the government had deceived residents of Ħal Farruġ.

The residents were also promised compensation of €500 by the mayor in 2022, but that promise was never realised.

Agius had helped residents file an official complaint to the European Commission earlier this year.

He said that if elected to the European Parliament, he would push for the implementation of EU standards in Malta, especially in areas of safety and the in safety and the environment.