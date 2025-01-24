The Energy and Water Agency is launching the 6th edition of its free sustainability training course, designed for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and government employees, with a special focus on office workers. This programme seeks to redefine corporate success by providing essential insights into waste management, renewable energy, water and energy efficiency, and sustainable buildings. This initiative is part of the Agency’s commitment to fostering sustainability practices within the corporate sector.

Participants will gain practical insights applicable to office environments, enhancing their ability to seamlessly incorporate sustainable measures into their workplace. The course’s engaging format, praised by previous participants, includes interactive elements such as group tasks, best practice discussions, and case studies led by industry experts, providing firsthand knowledge on implementing sustainable measures within businesses. Upon completing the course, participants acquire a comprehensive understanding of sustainability within corporate social responsibility and receive a participation certificate.

Participants will gain practical insights.

The course is scheduled to commence on February 21, and sessions will be held once a week, with repeat sessions starting on March 28. Sessions will run for three consecutive Fridays from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, all conducted online. To secure a spot, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website at https://energywateragency.gov.mt/sustainability-training-course/. Acceptance is on a first-come, first-served basis, and inquiries can be directed to ghajn@gov.mt.

Malta’s Energy and Water Agency’s initiative represents a significant stride towards a more sustainable future for businesses, emphasising a commitment to environmental responsibility and corporate excellence. Additionally, the Agency has announced a Sustainability Networking Conference on June 27, 2025, providing a unique opportunity for collaboration among participants and presenters from previous courses.