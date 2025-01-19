In early childhood education, educators are more than teachers – they are role models, shaping the next generation’s meaningful relationship with the world.

As the world grapples with pressing global environmental challenges such as poverty, climate change and biodiversity loss, to mention but a few, early education settings are uniquely positioned to engage with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Yet, empowering teachers to embrace this role requires targeted strategies, collaboration and institutional support.

The SDGs, adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015, outline a universal blueprint for creating a sustainable future by 2030. While many think of large-scale policies or national strategies when considering these goals, the early childhood classroom is a pivotal starting point.

In early childhood settings, teachers can introduce sustainability concepts in age-appropriate ways, fostering critical thinking, empathy and responsibility in young learners.

Research conducted at the University of Malta on SDG 13 (Climate action) examined early childhood teachers’ perceptions of climate change and their readiness to introduce climate-related topics in the classroom.

Barriers to implementing teaching about SDG 13 included lack of awareness, resource constraints and an overloaded curriculum

Findings reveal that without adequate support, many teachers feel unprepared to address complex issues like climate change effectively. Despite their enthusiasm, many early childhood teachers faced challenges in integrating climate change into their teaching practices.

Barriers to implementing teaching about SDG 13 were related to three areas of concern, including lack of awareness, resource constraints and an overloaded curriculum. Many teachers were either unfamiliar with SDG 13, were concerned they may transfer their climate anxiety to children, or saw the SDG as unrelated to early childhood education.

Limited access to professional development and sustainability-focused materials hindered the implementation of SDG 13 in early childhood settings.

Even more concerning is the fact that teachers and children were anxious about climate change. Teachers often struggled to understand it and to find time to incorporate new topics into already-packed schedules.

So how can early childhood settings fulfil their commitment to enhance teacher engagement with the SDG relevant teaching without burning out their teachers?

To bridge these gaps, early education settings can adopt several strategies:

Professional development and training: Workshops and training sessions on sustainability and the SDGs can empower teachers to feel confident and prepared;

Collaborative curriculum design: Schools can integrate the SDGs into early learning frameworks through creative activities;

Leadership and support: The school administration team can champion sustainability practices by providing resources, creating opportunities for open dialogue and encouraging innovative teaching approaches;

Connecting with communities: Creating communities of practice, partnering with local organisations, parents and community groups can enrich classroom activities.

When early childhood teachers are equipped to embrace the SDGs, the impact extends far beyond the classroom walls. Young children who grow up learning about sustainability are more likely to carry those values into adulthood. Moreover, parents and communities often follow the lead of engaged teachers, creating a ripple effect of awareness and action.

Achieving the SDGs by 2030 requires collective action, and early childhood teachers are key players in this global mission. By investing in teacher training and support, early childhood settings can become hubs for sustainability, nurturing informed, compassionate and proactive global citizens from the very start.

For schools, policymakers and educators, the message is clear: the journey towards a sustainable future begins in the early years. And with the right strategies in place, early childhood teachers can lead the way.

Jane Spiteri is senior lecturer at the Department of Early Childhood and Primary Education at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Education. Her research is primarily guided by education for sustainable development, focusing on early childhood, outdoor learning, climate change education, and gifted and talented education.