President Myriam Spiteri Debono has suggested the autonomy of the police be enshrined in the law.

The president suggested “the time has come to... to unequivocally and expressly enunciate in the law the autonomous nature of the police,” in a speech to lawmakers and police officers on Friday.

Describing handling “allegations of crimes with political overtones” - a seemingly thinly veiled reference to the ongoing Vitals inquiry - as “delicate and slippery ground”, she said it was important the public see the police as impartial.

“The police force has to be extra vigilant that, in the exercise of its powers of investigation... the people see it as being clean of partisan sentiments and removed from the influence of the seats of political power.

“If the people are to treat the discretionary powers of the police with respect, it must be seen to be aloof from influences outside itself which may be perceived as tainting its judgement.”

She said, “more needs to be done if the people are to increase their trust in the police force as the impartial guardians of their wellbeing.”

The president was speaking at an event celebrating the 210th anniversary of the establishment of the police, an event attended by Home Affairs Minister Bryon Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, among others.

One of the most prominent defendants in the Vitals case, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, has twice called on the police commissioner to get involved; in November he said he supported the PN’s call for Gafà to investigate the hospitals deal and in May asked the commissioner to call him in for questioning.

Last year, a Times of Malta survey found that fewer than one in five people in Malta have confidence in the police investigation into the fraudulent hospitals deal. Almost half (45%) said they had no or little confidence in the police investigation.