As we age, it is natural to find ourselves slowing down, adjusting our pace to match the needs of our bodies and minds. However, slowing down does not mean stopping. At Simblija Care Home, we recognise the importance of maintaining an active and engaging lifestyle for our residents, ensuring they continue to enjoy stimulating hobbies and activities that nurture both their physical and mental well-being.

Mental health is just as crucial as physical health, and engaging in new hobbies or joining active classes is an excellent way to sustain a creative and vibrant spirit. At Simblija Care Home, we are committed to providing a wide range of activities designed to enrich the lives of our residents.

While personal care and health are foundational elements in any care home, at Simblija, we emphasise the social health and well-being of our residents. Engaging in a variety of accessible activities can significantly enhance the quality of life, providing structure and purpose. From simple tasks like shared meals to mindfulness activities such as bingo, craft-making, and singing, our aim is to offer something for everyone.

The benefits of regular meaningful activities include added structure to daily routines, an increased sense of belonging and community, lower risks of heart disease, strokes, and dementia, improved sleep cycles, reduced feelings of loneliness and boredom, and enhanced balance, coordination, and muscle strength.

Encouraging hobbies and social activities requires staff who value and prioritise interaction with residents. Our dedicated team at Simblija takes the time to understand each resident’s preferences and needs, adapting activities to ensure inclusivity and enjoyment. Ensuring that residents have time to familiarise themselves with activities is key, and we adapt our schedules to accommodate these enriching experiences. Additionally, we support our staff in learning and practicing various activities, from singing to dancing, to provide the best possible experience for our residents.

Activities at Simblija Care Home range from arts and crafts sessions to planned events and outings. Whether it’s a social game of cards or a trip to local attractions, our focus is on providing a sense of purpose and enjoyment.

Outings are an essential part of our activity program. Using wheelchair-accessible transport, we arrange trips to nearby gardens, the countryside, local attractions, or the theatre. Combining interests, such as mindfulness photography in nature, provides a fulfilling and holistic experience for our residents.

At Simblija, we understand that maintaining engagement in beloved hobbies and activities is vital for the well-being of our residents. By creating flexible, sensitive, and thoughtful environments, we support our elderly residents in continuing to pursue their interests safely and joyfully.

For more information about our programmes and activities, call 2235 1000 or e-mail info@simblijacarehome.com.