The operators of Malta’s beverage container refund scheme (BCRS) have announced the company’s first open day later this month.

On Saturday, November 16, BCRS Malta Ltd will open the doors of its Ħal Far facility to the public for the first time, in what it is billing as “an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the recycling sorting process works."

The company said the day was being organised to celebrate two years of the scheme being in operation.

Visitors will be given the opportunity to see how containers submitted to the scheme are collected, sorted and prepared for export.

The company will offer guided tours of the facility and activities for children including “creative recycling workshops” and games that “encourage proper recycling habits.”

There will also be live demonstrations showing how plastic, aluminium and glass are processed.

Entertainment activities include puppet, magic and bubble shows for children, a bouncy balloon house and photo opportunities with collection trucks. Food stalls will also be available.

The day will include guided tours of the BCRS facilities. Photo: BCRS.

Introduced in 2022, BCRS requires customers to pay an additional 10c per beverage container, which is then recouped when the container is deposited at one of the scheme’s reverse vending machines or retail collection points.

The deposit is refunded through a coupon that can be used in supermarkets or grocery stores, with the containers sorted and sent abroad for recycling.

By the end of its first year, the company said it had collected around four-fifths of single-use beverage containers in circulation.

The BCRS open day takes place on Saturday, November 16 at the company's facility in Hal Far. Registration is free.