MCAST, Malta’s leading vocational and applied learning institution, offers a wide range of versatile campus locations across the islands, including Mosta, Qormi, Gozo, and Paola. Each campus has its own unique characteristics, and each location is designed to provide accessible, practical amenities – including convenient parking options – which all combine to enhance visitors' experience and make them ideal for various types of events and training sessions.

Mosta Campus: Specialized studios and scenic event spaces

The Mosta campus is home to various unique facilities beyond standard classrooms, including specialized spaces like ceramic studios equipped with kilns, photo and video studios, and a fully equipped dance and yoga studio. It also features a stunning outdoor area with stunning views of Malta, ideal for hosting memorable intimate events.

Qormi Institute: Centralized, compact, and pet-friendly

Located centrally, the Qormi Institute is easy to access and features a straightforward layout with classrooms opening onto a communal courtyard. Although compact, this facility is perfect for the surrounding community, with specialized equipment for dog and cat grooming and other animal care services.

Gozo Campus: Green spaces and event-ready classrooms

Situated at the heart of Malta’s sister island, the Gozo campus boasts expansive green spaces and large, versatile classrooms. This location is also well-suited for events, providing a beautiful setting that reflects the charm of Gozo’s landscape.

The MCAST Library.

Paola Campus: The southern hub for large-scale rentals

The Paola campus is the largest and most dynamic of MCAST’s locations, offering a variety of rental options including gym facilities, a football pitch, computer labs, engineering and mechanical workshops, a small skate park, and a basketball court. With multiple parking areas and large conference halls, this southern hub can accommodate a wide range of events and gatherings.

Sports facilities at MCAST.

For viewing appointments and quotes, please contact us at facilities@mcast.edu.mt. Let MCAST’s facilities provide the perfect setting for your next event or training session!