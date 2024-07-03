Il-Ħaġar museum is hosting an exhibition by father and son from Naples as part of the 27th edition of the Victoria International Arts Festival.

Mediterranean Synergies, by Aurelio and Simone Talpa, consists of 60 ceramics and geometric paintings, including background writings by Mino Iorio and Antonio Citaci.

Aurelio, born in Caivano in 1959, began exhibiting in 1979. He is an art teacher and restorer. Nearly 30 years ago, he coordinated works on two Azzopardi masterpieces at St George’s basilica in Victoria – the titular statue of St George and the miraculous crucifix. Simone, born in Torre del Greco in 1995, has been exhibiting since 2021, winning several awards. Simone’s works are executed in mixed media on jute canvas, in quite a substantial size, while Aurelio’s works deal principally with the mythological theme, interestingly often using the Raku method of ceramics.

They include Andromeda, Eurice, Penelope, Perseo, Sisifo and Teseo. Others, such as Afrodite and Calipso, are represented on underglazed pastel ceramics, while other works are pastels on synthetic wood and oils on canvas.

Il-Ħaġar is open daily, including Sunday, from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

Photo: Charles Spiteri