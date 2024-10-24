A concert dedicated to musicals, titled Let There Be Music, will be held at the Fgura parish church tomorrow at 7.30pm on the occasion of Fgura Day 2024.

The event, featuring an orchestra of around 45 musicians and a choir, will see the premiere of Mro Simon Ellul’s Trafalgar 1805, an original composition inspired by the 1805 Battle of Trafalgar between the British fleet and the fleets of France and Spain at Cape Trafalgar, Spain.

The concert also includes popular numbers such as Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera, Con te partirò, Vivo per lei and Don’t Cry for Me Argentina from the musical Evita, among others.

Soprano Lara Azzopardi, singer Maria Zahra Brincat and tenor Aldo Busuttil will accompany the orchestra, which will be led by Ellul.

The concert is organised by councillor Mark Lombardo who is in charge of education and the Fgura Day.