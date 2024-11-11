The government on Monday said a fifth of its budget measures for 2025 are environmental.

In a statement noting that the "work cycle" for the implementation of the measures kicked off with the publication of the government's plans for 2025, the office of the principal permanent secretary said social measures amount to 62% of the budget.

Additionally, 20% of the measures announced this year are environmental measures while the remaining 18% address economic development, "as our country continues to move towards a green transition and a carbon-neutral economy", the office added.

When the budget was presented last month, the government proposed, among others, the opening of 19 Project Green open spaces in 2025.

Meanwhile. developable government plots of land in Luqa, Lija, St Julian's and Kirkop are set to be turned into open spaces.