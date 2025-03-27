Over 40 passports belonging to Filipino nationals were found at a couple’s home in Ħamrun after the police received reports that the pair had been lending money to co-nationals and holding their passports to ensure they paid back.

The police received two separate reports from as many Filipino nationals against two of their co-nationals on February 6, 2025.

The police were told the couple used to loan money to other Filipino nationals, and they would take their passports as a 'guarantee'.

Police inspector Karl Roberts told court the pair were arrested on Wednesday. The officers found 41 passports inside their apartment and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Manaois Jossie Magpantay, 46, and Leonelu De Luna De Ramos, 44, pleaded guilty to usury and handling passports that were not theirs.

The court, presided over by magistrate Jean Paul Grech, handed the couple a two-year prison sentence, suspended for three years.

It is understood that the pair were taken to the detention centre after the sitting and will be deported to the Philippines.

Police inspector Karl Roberts and Elisia Scicluna prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyers Ilona Schembri assisted Magpantay and Martina Herrera assisted De Ramos.