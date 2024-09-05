Five flights were delayed on Thursday morning after the Malta Air Traffic Services imposed "unadvised procedures", an MIA spokesperson has confirmed.

The delay impacted early the flights KM478 to Paris, KM640 to Catania, FR1528 to Bratislava, FR6029 to Athens and FR9875 to Bari.

Readers who spoke to Times of Malta said that several passengers began to notice the delays in their early flights, in what appeared to be a dispute between the Malta International Airport and air traffic control.

"Nothing is taking off and no crew seems to be around," one woman said.

Passengers were boarded on the plane, she added, but at least 45 minutes later, it seemed that staff had still not been given the green light to leave.

Another man also said that passengers boarded the aircraft but faced long delays in leaving.

In reply to questions, an MIA spokesperson said that the delays occurred due to "unadvised procedures" by Malta Air Traffic Services, which imposed the provision of follow-me vehicles to guide aircraft movements on Apron 9.

"In the interest of mitigating a negative experience for its passengers, Malta International Airport undertook the necessary measures to alleviate delays on aircraft movements, which at the time were affected by the developing situation," she said.

Follow me cars are vehicles used at airports to guide aircraft during ground operations, for enhanced safety.