Marlene Farrugia has endorsed ADPD's leader Sandra Gauci for the European Parliament elections, one day after endorsing independent candidate Arnold Cassola.

Farrugia is herself the former leader of Partit Demokratiku, which in 2020 had merged with Alternattiva Demokratika. By then, she had resigned from the party.

In a video message, Farrugia urges the electorate to vote on June 8 and choose Gauci and "candidates with her and my beliefs" to bring about much-needed change to Malta's political scenario.

Activist Christine Cassar also endorsed Gauci on Friday.

Video: ADPD