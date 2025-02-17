A three-year-old girl was among four people taken to hospital after a crash between a trailer truck and a car on Ħal Far road on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred at about 1pm on the road, which is parallel to the airport runway .

A man and woman aged 30 and 27 from Marsascala were in the Suzuki Swift car along with the young girl, and the 44-year-old trailer driver, also a Marsascala resident, are being treated at Mater Dei.

Transport Malta said the road is closed in both directions.

The accident happened on the road parallel to the airport runway. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The condition of the injured persons was not immediately known.

Man hurt as car overturns in Victoria, Gozo

Earlier, a 21-year-old man from Qala was seriously injured when his car crashed into a wall and overturned in Borg Olivier Street, Victoria, Gozo.

The accident happened at about 12.40pm. A magisterial inquiry is underway.