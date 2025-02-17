A three-year-old girl was among four people taken to hospital after a crash between a trailer truck and a car on Ħal Far road on Monday afternoon.
The accident occurred at about 1pm on the road, which is parallel to the airport runway .
A man and woman aged 30 and 27 from Marsascala were in the Suzuki Swift car along with the young girl, and the 44-year-old trailer driver, also a Marsascala resident, are being treated at Mater Dei.
Transport Malta said the road is closed in both directions.
The condition of the injured persons was not immediately known.
Man hurt as car overturns in Victoria, Gozo
Earlier, a 21-year-old man from Qala was seriously injured when his car crashed into a wall and overturned in Borg Olivier Street, Victoria, Gozo.
The accident happened at about 12.40pm. A magisterial inquiry is underway.