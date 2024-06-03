Four Italian men were on Sunday charged with theft of jewellery from entertainment clubs in Żebbuġ and St Julian's.

The police said in a statement the men allegedly form part of an organised crime group.

Aged 16, 18, 21 and 24, they were arrested on Saturday following reports of 'snatch and grab' thefts.

It transpired the men would go to crowded places and snatch necklaces from around the necks of people who take to the dancefloor.

They were all charged in court, presided by Magistrate Nadia-Helena Vella, on Sunday.

The older two pleaded guilty and were condemned to nine and 12 months jail respectively.

The teenagers were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty.