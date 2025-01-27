Fr Hilary Tagliaferro, Caritas Malta and Id-Dar tal-Providenza have been honoured with an award from Sport Malta in recognition of their commitment towards the community through sport.

During the award ceremony, Caritas Malta director Anthony Gatt, executive head of Id-Dar tal-Providenza Nadine Camilleri and Fr Hilary expressed their appreciation for Sport Malta’s efforts and their gratitude for receiving the Fostering Generosity and Community Through Sport award. They highlighted the importance of providing diverse disciplines of sport that allow individuals to channel their energy in today’s fast-paced world.

Fr Hilary was recognised for his years of dedicated service in encouraging people to practise football. He was also pivotal in the founding of the Youth Football Association in Malta.

Caritas Malta was awarded for its innovative use of sport as a method for drug rehabilitation and a preventive tool to encourage the public to participate in physical activity, particularly through the Caritas Run for Life. The third edition of this event will take place on March 2. This is the second time Caritas has received recognition for its work, having previously won the President’s Award from the Malta Employee Sports Association last year.

Id-Dar tal-Providenza has long worked with young people to organise the volleyball marathon in July, with proceeds benefitting the residents of the home. The marathon not only inspires participants to be actively involved in sports but also provides the opportunity for them to gain a deeper understanding of the services being provided by Id-Dar tal-Providenza.