Frank Salt Real Estate recently held its annual general conference at the Malta Aviation Museum. On entering the main hangar, staff were greeted by a captivating display of historical aircrafts and memorabilia exhibits dating back to the Royal Airforce and Armed Forces of Malta, along with the trademark green spotlights.

They were also treated to popcorn and candyfloss, while a huge movie screen with iconic, classic, black-and-white Charlie Chaplin films set the mood for the evening.

Claire Agius Ordway compered the event during which Frank Salt directors gave their presentations and awards to the best performers.