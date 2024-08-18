20th Sunday in ordinary time, cycle B. Today’s readings: Proverbs 9:1-6; Ephesians 5:15-20; John 6:51-58

Exactly a month ago, 60,000 Catholics from across the US gathered in Indianapolis for a eucharistic congress. It was widely seen as a response to recent polls indicating that less than half of American Catholics believe in Christ’s real presence in the Eucharist. The week-long event was headlined by some outstanding speakers, all extolling the greatness of the Eucharist and its significance for Christian life.

One of the most electrifying moments during the Congress was when Jonathan Roumie, the actor who plays Jesus in the groundbreaking series The Chosen, addressed the audience. Putting on the gentle Middle Eastern accent that he uses to portray Jesus in the show, he read out a long excerpt from the famous ‘Bread of Life discourse’ found in chapter 6 of John’s gospel, including the passage in today’s readings.

For Catholic fans of the show it was a magical moment, enabling them to experience Christ’s remarkable words in the voice of this beloved actor who portrays him so compellingly. More striking, however, was the message emblazoned on Roumie’s T-shirt: “If it’s a symbol, to hell with it.” This blunt phrase was famously uttered by the great novelist Flannery O’Connor (1925-1964) in response to another writer who had described the Eucharist as a powerful symbol, but nothing more.

The problem lies not with symbolism in itself, obviously; Catholic life and rituals are replete with symbols, after all. As Daniel Sadasivan explains: “O’Connor’s objection was not that symbolism is useless or has no place in spiritual matters. Indeed, her stories are filled with it, vividly showing the working of God even among simple and grotesque people. However, she knew that the sacraments are different. The symbolism of the sacraments is made meaningful by the fact that they literally are the things they represent. If this fact were false, the sacraments would be worthless.”

In today’s Gospel passage, Jesus too rejects a merely symbolic interpretation of his description of himself as the “living bread that came down from heaven” and of his claim that “the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world”. Faced with the confusion and disgust of his listeners, Jesus had every opportunity to switch to a softer, more symbolic or metaphorical interpretation of his assertion.

Instead, he doubles down on the literal meaning of his claim and his invitation to his listeners to consume his body and blood; this is conveyed by the evangelist through a Greek term (trogein) that means “gnaw” or “munch”, emphasising the literalness of Christ’s words. To ensure there was no misunderstanding, Jesus further asserts that his flesh is true food and his blood is true drink, and that those who consume them will have life through him, just as he lives because of the Father.

This constitutes a challenge to us as well. Are we willing to take Jesus at his word? Or do we engage in that ‘selective discipleship’ whereby we only accept those teachings that happen to be convenient or appealing to our personal tastes and beliefs? This applies to what he says about the Eucharist, certainly, but also to all his moral teachings and to his entire way of living, speaking and loving.

Sadly, far too many Christians nowadays interpret Christ’s actions and words in the vaguest and most symbolic way possible, divesting them of any power to inspire or save. We know what O’Connor would say to such an attitude. If her line is too crude for you, perhaps consider another one by St Thomas Aquinas: “I believe all that the Son of God has spoken; there is nothing truer than this word of truth.”

