Today’s readings: Wisdom 7:7-11; Hebrews 4:12-13; Mark 10:17-30 (shorter version Mark 10:17-27)

It is said that one evening, St Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274) was deep in prayer in the chapel of his priory. A fellow friar, in awe of his saintly confrère, secretly observed him. To his amazement, the Lord addressed Thomas from the crucifix saying: “You have written well of me, Thomas. What reward would you like for your work?” Aquinas promptly replied: “Domine, non nisi Te” (“Lord, nothing but you”).

In making this request, the angelic doctor was echoing a fellow philosopher and doctor of the Church, St Augustine of Hippo (354-430) who likewise prayed: “Give me yourself, O my God … This alone I know, that without you all to me is misery, woe outside myself and woe within, and all wealth but penury, if it is not my God.” (The Confessions)

In spirit, this prayer resembles today’s first reading from the Book of Wisdom wherein the sacred author – traditionally held to be King Solomon himself – asserts that he asked God for wisdom and prudence, considering them to be far greater than any measure of power, wealth, beauty, or even health. In fact, from the First Book of Kings we know that when invited by God to ask for anything, Solomon famously begged for an understanding mind able to discern between good and evil, so that he would be a suitable leader for his people.

Regrettably, although his heart is in the right place, the young man we encounter in today’s Gospel is no Solomon or Aquinas. Approaching Jesus, he asks: “Good teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” By way of an answer, Jesus lists the commandments, which govern correct behaviour towards others and towards society.

It was not some hideous sin that blocked him from achieving sanctity but the gilded cage of his riches

When the young man replies that he has observed all these commandments since his earliest days he is not boasting; his earnestness and sincerity are confirmed by the evangelist’s observation that Jesus looks upon him with love.

Yet that same love doesn’t stop Christ from making a request that his interlocutor will find devastating: “You are lacking in one thing. Go, sell what you have, and give to the poor and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.” At this, we are told, the young man’s face fell, and he went away sad, for he had many possessions.

Although Christ’s request may feel harsh, it is made not despite the Lord’s love for the young man, but because of it. Love seeks the good of the beloved. Through his invitation to the young man, Jesus seeks to free him from his excessive attachment to wealth, so that he can achieve his true potential: to be a disciple and a saint.

The tragedy of this young man is that he was indeed a good and righteous person. It was not some hideous sin that blocked him from achieving sanctity but the gilded cage of his riches. For as St John of the Cross writes: “It makes little difference whether a bird is tied by a thin thread or by a cord. Even if it is tied by a thread, the bird will be held bound just as surely as if it were tied by a cord; that is, it will be impeded from flying as long as it does not break the thread.” (The Ascent of Mount Carmel)

Consider this: when God asks us to give up something close to our heart – even good or neutral things – he is only seeking to free us so that we can receive the gift of God himself. Had the rich young man truly understood this amazing trade-off, perhaps he too would have had no qualms in asking for “nothing but you, Lord”.

bgatt@maltachurchtribunals.org