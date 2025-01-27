The Gender Balance on Corporate Boards Directive has officially entered force, targeting improved gender representation on the boards of listed companies across all EU Member States.

The Directive establishes clear targets, namely 40% of non-executive directors and 33% of all directors in large-listed companies must belong to the underrepresented sex. Member States had until December 28, 2024 to transpose the Directive into national law, with companies required to meet these targets by June 30, 2026.

Currently, women account for 34% of corporate board members on average in the EU. Progress has been uneven, with women making up 39.6% of board members in countries with binding gender quotas, compared to 33.8% in those with soft measures, and just 17% in countries that have taken no action.

The Directive mandates transparent, gender-neutral selection processes, a preference rule for equally qualified candidates of the underrepresented sex, and public reporting on board composition and actions taken to meet targets. Non-compliance penalties, determined by Member States, can include fines or the annulment of director appointments.

Additionally, Member States must designate bodies to oversee progress and publish a list of companies achieving gender balance targets, marking a significant step toward inclusive corporate governance.

EU adopts law to transform access to health data

The Council of the European Union has approved the European Health Data Space (EHDS) regulation, a new law designed to enhance the exchange and access to health data across member states. The regulation aims to give individuals greater control over their electronic health data while promoting its use for research and innovation, benefiting European patients.

Under the new rules, individuals will enjoy faster and easier access to their electronic health records, whether in their home country or another EU state. They will also have more control over how their data is used. Member states are required to establish digital health authorities to implement these provisions.

“The EHDS empowers EU citizens to access their health data anywhere in the EU, enhancing medical care quality and efficiency while ensuring our health systems remain resilient”, said Polish Health Minister Izabela Leszczyna.

The EHDS also holds promise for researchers and policymakers, granting access to secure and anonymised health data.

This will support scientific advancements, the development of improved treatments, and better patient care across Europe. The new regulation mandates that all electronic health record (EHR) systems adhere to the specifications of the European electronic health record exchange format, guaranteeing interoperability across the EU.

Social media giants commit to tackling hate speech

Social media platforms X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube have signed a revised voluntary EU code aimed at tackling hate speech and aligning with the Digital Services Act. The updated Code of Conduct on Countering Illegal Hate Speech Online + introduces stricter measures to ensure compliance and transparency.

The signatories have pledged to allow a network of independent ‘Monitoring Reporters’ to oversee hate speech moderation, review two-thirds of hate speech reports within 24 hours, collaborate with experts on hate speech trends, and raise awareness about illegal content on their platforms.

Building on the 2016 code, the revised framework strengthens efforts to address illegal hate speech online. Additional signatories include LinkedIn, Microsoft, Snapchat, Viber, Twitch, and others.

Platforms are also encouraged to provide country-level data on hate speech, broken down by categories such as race, gender identity, and religion, while assessing the impact of their recommender systems. Hate speech is particularly prevalent on social media, where users, including political figures, often express their views without restraint.

Drawing on various studies and surveys, a report by the European Commission had highlighted instances of hate speech and hate crimes targeting specific groups. For example, 63% of girls surveyed reported experiencing online harassment on social media, while 38% of people with disabilities encountered hate speech in the year prior to the survey.