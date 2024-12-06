Geotechnical studies on the Victoria site that will host the new Gozo General Hospital have kicked off, with the Health Minister promising the new building will become a hub for the local community and visitors.

On Friday, Jo Etienne Abela visited the works, noting that the new modern building will include rehabilitation facilities and a parking lot that is bigger than the current one.

Engineer James Grima said geotechnical studies tested the physical properties of the bedrock.