Geotechnical studies on the Victoria site that will host the new Gozo General Hospital have kicked off, with the Health Minister promising the new building will become a hub for the local community and visitors.

On Friday, Jo Etienne Abela visited the works, noting that the new modern building will include rehabilitation facilities and a parking lot that is bigger than the current one. 

Engineer James Grima said geotechnical studies tested the physical properties of the bedrock. 

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela visiting works on Friday. Photo: MHAHealth Minister Jo Etienne Abela visiting works on Friday. Photo: MHA

