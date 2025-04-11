A group of 48 German students, aged between 15 and 17, and their teachers visited Gozo. Coming from the CJD Christophorus school in Droyßig, the students were in Malta to improve their English and learn more about the island. The students attended the AM Language School in Sliema, which has been offering German students classes since 2004.

On weekends, the students took various trips around Malta to explore the island and its history, including a visit to Gozo, where they first visited Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, followed by a walk to Għammar Hill along the Stations of the Cross. Once at the top of the hill, one of the teachers, Roberto Graziotto, led a short devotional reflection on the sufferings of Jesus Christ. Four students then shared insights about Maltese Easter traditions.

From Għammar Hill, the group went to Victoria to explore the Cittadella, from where they enjoyed a wonderful view of Ta’Pinu shrine and Għammar Hill.

After Victoria, the group proceeded to Ramla Bay, where the students spent almost two hours playing volleyball and relaxing in the sun.

The group left Gozo at around 4pm, full of memories from a great day spent in good company and beautiful surroundings.