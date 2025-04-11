The Society Domus Pius IX inaugurated its annual dramatic an splendid ‘spectacular’ event on Thursday April 10, a display that runs until April 20. This is a table decorated for with salt and rice plates each of which is a reproduction of interpreted famous masterpieces by great masters related to Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. The work is ephemeral art made from natural materials that do not harm the environment.

The theme or subject tackled this time round is the ‘Redemption of Man’ through the intercession of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

