The ‘most historic, innovative and iconic road race in the Maltese islands’ celebrates its fiftieth running on the 27th of April this year. Il-Ġirja t’Għawdex, which started in 1977 and spent twelve years as a ten-mile race before becoming an iconic half marathon, has evolved into one of Gozo’s premier sporting events, now drawing runners from all over the world.

