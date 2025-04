Once upon a time - that now feels very far, far away - I used to wear high heels effortlessly. I would spend the entire day in heels and use the words “heels” and “comfortable” in the same sentence.

Those days are long gone.

I spent most of my 20s in heels. By my early 30s I started wearing flats occasionally and when, in my late 30s I got pregnant, I naively thought I would reunite with my heels after nine months.

Read the full story at Times2.