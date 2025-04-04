Thriller fans, get ready: the next production from MADC promises a murderously entertaining classic play with some gasp-out-loud moments.

Deathtrap by Ira Levin – the mastermind behind Rosemary’s Baby and The Stepford Wives – is Broadway’s longest-running thriller, captivating audiences with its rollercoaster of tension, dark comedy, suspense and razor-sharp dialogue. As well as being nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Play, Deathtrap has also been adapted into a film starring Michael Caine and Christopher Reeve.

Read the full story at Times2.

