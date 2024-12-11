lose to 100 cats will be flaunting their coats and personalities during this weekend’s three-day Malta Jubilee and International Cat Show.

Exhibitors from 16 countries, from as far as the Philippines and Thailand, and as close as Italy, will be flying to Malta to join this feline extravaganza organised by the Malta Feline Guardians Club.

This is the first time this event is being held over three days — starting on Friday, December 13 and running until Sunday, December 15 — with four international judges tasked with evaluating everything from grooming to temperament.

Rare breeds such as the highly intelligent Toyger, the elegant Egyptian Mau and the tall-eared Devon Rex will be among the 25 different breeds purring for attention… and the top prize.

Visitors will get the chance to learn about the cats’ unique traits and histories during the three-day event being held at the Intercontinental Hotel, St Julian’s, between 10.30am to 6.30pm.

Admission to the cat show is free. For information visit www.maltacatshows.com or call 9990 1846.