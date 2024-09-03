A renewal agreement of the aggregation of the parish of Our Lady of Loreto in Għajnsielem and the pontifical shrine of the Holy House of Loreto in Italy was signed at the end of a pontifical mass marking the feast of Our Lady of Loreto in Għajnsielem on Sunday.

The renewal act was signed at the request of Għajnsielem parish priest Frankie Bajada with the consent of Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma. The aggregation act was granted by Cardinal Donato Sbarretti, prefect of the Sacred Congregation of the Council, on February 21, 1922, during the pontificate of Benedict XV.

By this renewal, it was confirmed that Għajnsielem parish is enrolled in the universal congregation of the Holy House of Mary, canonically erected on May 27, 1883, blessed and encouraged by the supreme pontiffs, beginning with Leo XIII.

By virtue of this act, devotees and the faithful are allowed to enjoy the spiritual benefits, including the plenary indulgence on the day of the aggregation and on December 10 each year in remembrance of the translation of the Holy House to Loreto; participation in all good works and suffrages performed by the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin to whom the universal congregation is entrusted; and participation in the fruits of the daily masses celebrated at the Holy House shrine.

The renewal act was signed by Loreto Archbishop Fabio Dal Cin, Għajnsielem parish priest Frankie Bajada and parish representatives Rudolph Cauchi, Laurie Ann Camilleri, Rita Mejlak and Lelio Spiteri.