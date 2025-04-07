Academics, researchers and experts in marine and maritime subjects from across the world will convene in Malta come May for an international conference organised by the University of Malta’s University Maritime Platform.

Titled Innovation in Marine & Maritime Sustainable Developments: Research and Applications, the conference will be held from May 7 and 9 at the University of Malta's Valletta campus. It will feature stakeholders from across the maritime sector, from academics and researchers to industry representatives, managers, policymakers and practitioners.

Speakers will present the latest research and technological developments that contribute to sustainable practices, effective resource management, and environmental stewardship within maritime industries and share insights and best practices to drive the sector forward.

One of the conference’s key themes will be on technological innovation in the maritime sector. Significant focus will be placed on looking into how IT is being integrated into the maritime sector, including through the use of Internet of Things (IOT) devices for real-time data collection and monitoring, and artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data applications.

Discussion will also focus on combating cybersercurity threats, using automated underwater vehicles (AUVs) and advanced sensor networks for oceanographic studies and habitat monitoring and other engineering solutions that can advance sustainable maritime transport and operations, both within ports and offshore.

The conference will touch of many different topics relevant to the maritime sector - from industry to conservation and tourism. Photo: UMP

A second conference theme will be sustainability of the maritime sector. Speakers will discuss pollution avoidance, how to limit the spread of alien species, decarbonisation efforts and the EU’s emissions trading scheme, maritime tourism, and regulatory needs, among many other topics.

A third conference theme will be that of maritime protection. Marine ecosystems face threats from severe weather conditions, increasing temperatures, pollution, depleting biodiversity, increased resource exploitation and coastal erosion. Innovative research and technologies for assessing, predicting, mitigating and responding to these risks are needed.

The conference’s fourth and final theme will be centred on governance and society. This will look at how social influences and public advocacy shape policy, by informing key issues such as human rights at sea and the need for technological advancements.

Conference outputs, such as publications that may be useful to local or regional stakeholders, are being supported by the Environment Resources Authority (ERA) and Malta Enterprise.

The conference is backed by the Parliamentary Secretariat for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, with additional support from the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works and Transport Malta.

Online registration to attend the conference is now open. For more information, visit the conference website.