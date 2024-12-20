The government has published the tender for an expansion project at the accident and emergency department at Mater Dei Hospital.

The contract has been valued at an estimated €80 million, with the project including a restructuring of the layout of the emergency department and the medical assessment unit as well as the construction of new acute mental health wards,

The tender closes on February 14, 2025.

Earlier this year, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela announced a plan to reduce wait times at Mater Dei's emergency by outsourcing less critical cases to private hospitals.

At the time, Abela said that extending the emergency wards would cost the government some €17 million but would accommodate Malta's needs for the next 20 years.

In the long term, this would see the number of cubicles at emergency increase from 30 to 70.

Initial plans for the project indicate that the emergency department would be expanding into what are presently levels 9 and 10 of the existing car park.

The project will see the construction of 10 new acute mental health wards, which will be able to accommodate 136 beds. These wards will also include access to a new therapeutic garden.

The plans indicate that new acute mental wards will be constructed three floors above the Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) building (levels 11, 12, 13) and also, four floors above the new extension of the A&E department (levels 11-14).

The plans also include using level 10 as a car park for the emergency department, creating an outdoor green space on level 11 above the A&E extension, and a new Enemalta substation on levels eight and nine.

More details about the tender can be found here.