A recent report by the auditor-general confirmed that the government was not serious about reforming the Corradino Correctional Facility, the PN said on Tuesday.

Darren Carabott, shadow minister for home affairs, noted that according to the report, minimal progress was made on maintaining order and cleanliness in the prison.

There had been only partial implementation of recommendations made three years ago by the audit office for renovations, particularly of cells, and only minimal progress on extending the prison after excavation work was stopped due to budget overruns.

There had been only partial implementation of a study on staffing needs, despite staff being overworked, and no performance assessments or training programmes for officers.

There was also little progress on hiring professionals for the care, re-integration, and education unit based on a needs assessment.

Carabott also noted that according to the report, there was minimal progress on legislative changes to strengthen the prison's rehabilitation function, with no new educational opportunities and little work for prisoners.

The only fully implemented recommendations over the three years were the creation of care plans for each prisoner, the systematic assignment of internal work placements, and officer training in rehabilitation and care.

"This is yet another clear certificate of failure for the Minister for Home Affairs, Security, and Work Byron Camilleri, who now faces documented evidence that prison system reform and personal rehabilitation are not his priorities," Carabott said.

Should the prison system and personal rehabilitation fail, crime would rise, leading to serious consequences for the public and society as a whole, he warned.