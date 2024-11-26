Twelve elderly actors from Gozo will be taking part in the second edition of Ġambori to be held at the Peter Serracino Inglott Auditorium, Junior College, Msida, on November 29 and 30 and on December 1, at 7pm.

The festival, organised by the Għaqda Kulturali Zarati Malta, is being commissioned by Teatru Malta and Active Ageing and Community Care. It is the culmination of the Każin 60+ series.

Around 92 actors, divided into six teams representing six regions, will take part. Each will stage a comedy by some of Malta’s best known dramatists: Carmel S. Aquilina, Charles Casha, Tony Cassar Darien, Kilin, Gino Muscat Azzopardi and Alfred Sant.

They will be guided by well-known directors Narcy Calamatta, Josette Ciappara, Charlotte Grech, Joseph Galea, Anna Formosa, Nicole Cuschieri and George Mizzi.

Gozo’s region, represented by the team Każin Aħdar Bużbież, will stage Speranza u Saffarhielu by Kilin, adapted by Carmel Bajada and directed by Mizzi. Assistant director is Josianne Xerri.

The Gozitan team is made up of Anthony Debono, Josephine Azzopardi, Lawrence Micallef, Carmel Bajada, Joseph Apap, Miriam Attard, Dianne Formosa, George Sacco, Mary Grace Xerri, Maria Agius, Helen Camilleri and Raymond Fenech.