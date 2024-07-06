Newly-elected mayors and deputy mayors from the 14 Gozitan localities were sworn in during an official ceremony on Friday, kicking off their five-year term in local government.

The ceremony was held in the Cittadella Ditch, and was attended by the President of the Gozo Region, Samuel Azzopardi, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Anton Refalo, along with other Gozitan representatives from Parliament and the Gozitan diocese.

In his speech to mark the occasion, Azzopardi said the ceremony is a moment of reflection and commitment for the local leaders, as they began what he described as their journey of protecting and improving Gozo’s local councils and providing a service to the island’s community.

He also thanked all those who offered themselves to be at the service of the people, both those who were elected and not and those who retired from the local political scene.

He assured that the Gozo Regional Council will continue to give its continuous assistance and support to all local councils for a brighter future for Gozo.