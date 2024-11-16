A special edition of the annual exhibition set up by the Gozo Philatelic Society for its silver jubilee is being held at the seminary hall in Victoria.

Items on show, by both juniors and adults, include local and foreign stamps and other postal material. One of the thematic exhibits features the Gozo boat, which shows on the GPS logo, through models, paintings and stamps.

Another looks comprehensively at the Annunciation and localities bearing this name. Local Christmas stamps are also on display. More specialised presentations offer philatelic material connected with older use, including rare classic covers and postmarks.

Visitors can admire various styles of presentation of material, as well as books. The GPS colour periodical can be picked up from 9am to noon and from 2pm to 4pm. The exhibition closes tomorrow at noon.

All exhibitors will receive mementos and philatelic material. The main sponsor is Maltapost. Through their support, an attractive commemorative card has been produced by Anthony Grech.