An exhibition of scale models of combat aircraft, cars, ships, military vehicles, motorcycles and sci-fi figures, together with dioramas and paper models, is to be held by the Gozo Scale Modellers Club at Ċentru Sant’Antnin in Għajnsielem.

The club was established in April 2009 and held its first exhibition that year.

On its 15th anniversary, the club aims to raise public awareness of this hobby and provide help and support to its 14 members. The upcoming exhibition is, in fact, a celebration of the passion, skills and talents of scale model enthusiasts.

It will be open on Saturday, November 30, from 8am to 9 pm and on Sunday, December 1, between 8am and 8pm. Entrance is free.