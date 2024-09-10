The Nationalist Party has cancelled all of its planned activities for the rest of the week as a sign of respect for Karl Gouder, who died on Tuesday.

A vigil is also planned in his memory this evening in Gozo, while the PN will be running a special broadcast on its media channels.

Gouder, 45, a former PN MP and party stalwart, was found dead in Valletta earlier this morning.

Throughout his political career, he also served as St Julian's mayor, the chief operations officer of NET media and also served as the PN's campaign manager for last June's European Parliament and Local Council elections.

The PN said in a statement that all activities that the party had planned until this Sunday have been cancelled.

They described Gouder as a man of principle who sought to do good and not gain positions of power.

Karl Gouder (left) in the old parliament building walking past former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi. Photo: PN

Party leader Bernard Grech extended his condolences to Gouder's family and said that he was a personal friend and dedicated person towards the party.

"Karl will always be remembered by the PN as a person of principle who constantly sought how he could do good for others," they said.

"His leadership in every role he occupied was always based on what was right and how improvements could be made. From his youth, Karl held various roles as his activism was always a means to make a difference."

They added that while Gouder had held various roles both on a national level as well as within the party, he had not been the one to seek them out.

Karl Gouder meeting people on the campaign trail with Opposition leader Bernard Grech. Photo: PN

"He never sought these positions; rather, it was those who saw in him a person capable of providing guidance and direction who encouraged him to take on such roles," they continued, adding that this experience had prepared him to run for PN Secretary General.

"The experience he gained over the years, all his knowledge and his energy were being channelled into this new role."

NET Television will be broadcasting a special programme honouring Gouder's memory this evening at 5.30pm.

Gozitan PN MP Alex Borg announced that a vigil is also being held in front of the PN club in Victoria at 7pm.