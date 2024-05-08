Non-Gudja residents will - as of June - only be allowed to park on a number of roads close to the Malta International Airport between 7am and 8pm.

The government said on Wednesday that the Resident Priority Parking in Gudja is set to be launched next month.

For years, residents have complained that travellers park their vehicles in Gudja for days while they are abroad.

In 2018, PN councillors Mark Anthony Sammut and Stefan Caruana said that while their council had unanimously approved a by-law banning parking beyond 24 hours for non-residents, PL councillors had changed their mind.

Over five years later, PL mayor Marija Sara Vella Gafà welcomed the initiative.

On Wednesday, the Transport Ministry said the new scheme will limit parking on some roads to residents between 8pm and 7am.

Unauthorised vehicles will be towed, while there will be heavier LESA and Transport Malta presence in the locality.