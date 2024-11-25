The number of people who stayed in hotels and similar accommodation in summer increased by nearly 10 per cent, filling up four-fifths of the available beds across the islands.

According to national data, the total number of guests in collective accommodation establishments in the third quarter of this year amounted to 724,402 - up by 9.9 per cent when compared to the same period in 2023.

Collective accommodation includes three, four and five star hotels, guesthouses, hostels and tourist villages.

Total nights spent during the period under review also went up - reaching 3,645,988 and registering an increase of 11.9 per cent over the third quarter of 2023. The largest share of guest nights (47.9 per cent) was reported in four-star hotels.

The same data shows that between July and September, net use of bed places increased by 2.4 percentage points, when compared to the same quarter of 2023, reaching 80.6 per cent.

Taking into consideration the first nine months of the year, the total number of guests amounted to 1,923,082 - an increase of 12.8 per cent over the same period in 2023.

Total nights spent increased by 13.8 per cent, with the net use of bed-places going up by 2.2 percentage points to 66.8 per cent.