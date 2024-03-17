GŻIRA UNITED 2

Mendoza 51; Bohrer 77

MOSTA 1

Tenebe 57

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov, C. Filho, A. Borg, Z. Scerri, M. Dias, L. Riascos (75 G. Bohrer), K. Spence (89 Z. Cassar), F. Zuniga, B Borg, T. Espindola, J. Mendoza.

MOSTA

D. Ciappara, G. Chara, H. Nwoga, P. Tenebe (74 S. Cachia), G. Sciberras, A. Hovhannisyan (65 Z. Brincat), A. Dao (59 K. Tulimieri), W. Britto, N. Agius ( 65 D. Evans), J. Scerri (59 C. Nnanji), J. Vassallo.

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic

Yellow cards: Ricasos, Sciberras, Espindola.

Gżira United and Balzan eased their relegation worries with crucial victories over Mosta and Gudja United respectively at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The final results produced the first verdicts for the 2023-24 Premier League as Gudja United and Sirens were both mathematically condemned to the Challenge League next season with five matches to spare.

In fact, Sirens who are second from bottom on nine points, and Gudja United who are ranked bottom and three points further back, cannot leapfrog fifth-from-bottom Santa Lucia who have 25 points.

Gżira moved further clear of the relegation zone with a second-half header by substitute Gabriel Bohrer to keep their Premier League survival hopes well on track.

